Traffic advisory ahead of Republic Day flower show

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Republic Day flower show, being held at Lalbagh till January 28.
On Friday, buses and goods vehicles from Subbaiah Circle will be diverted to Siddaiah Road at the Urvashi theatre junction. Vehicles going from Dairy Circle towards Lalbagh will be diverted to the Wilson Garden Main Road and BTS Main Road.
Parking is prohibited on both sides of Dr Marigowda Road and KH Road until Shantinagar Junction, Lalbagh Road, Siddaiah Road, BTS Main Road, and T Mariyappa Road.
Parking will be allowed at the Al-Ameen College, Shantinagar TTMC, Hopcoms premises and JC Road corporation parking lot.