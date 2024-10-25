Traffic advisory for VVIP movement Friday, Saturday

<p>Bengaluru: In view of the VVIP visit to Bengaluru on Friday and Saturday, the city traffic police have issued a traffic advisory imposing a blanket ban on vehicle parking from 4 pm to 9 pm on Friday.</p>.<p>They have requested vehicle users to use alternative routes to HAL Airport Road, Cubbon Road, MG Road (Trinity to Mayo Hall), Raj Bhavan Road and Ambedkar Veedhi. </p>.<p>In addition, from 9 am to 2 pm on Saturday, parking will prohibited on Ballari Road, Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Mount Carmel College Road, CV Raman Road, Nandidurga Road, Taralabalu Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road and HAL Airport Road. </p>.<p>Owing to a large gathering expected at Palace Grounds, the police have directed visitors to park their vehicles in the parking lot near Gate No 2 and exit via the Tripuravasini Gate and Mehkri Circle. </p>.<p>Commuters not going to Palace Grounds must use alternative roads such as Balekundri Circle to Le Meridien, Taralabalu Road, Queen's Road, Bhashyam Circle, Sankey Road, and Old Udaya TV Junction. </p>