Traffic advisory for VVIP movement Friday, Saturday

They have requested vehicle users to use alternative routes to HAL Airport Road, Cubbon Road, MG Road (Trinity to Mayo Hall), Raj Bhavan Road and Ambedkar Veedhi.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 22:36 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 22:36 IST
