Traffic diversion for marathon in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: On account of the Canara Bank marathon organised between 5 am and 10 am at the Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory for traffic diversion.
Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Kasturba Road from Hudson Circle to Queens Junction and Siddalingaiah Junction, from Mayo Hall Junction to Queens Junction on MG Road, from Siddalingaiah Junction to RRMR Junction on Vittal Mallya Road, from Balekundri Junction to KR Circle on Dr B R Ambedkar Road, and from CTO junction to Queens Junction on Queens Road.