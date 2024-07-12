Traffic diversions in Bengaluru for ongoing infrastructural works

Bengaluru: In light of several infrastructural works taken up at the Hebbal Junction and the Outer Ring Road in the north, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has advised alternative routes for commuters going towards the airport.
In a note shared by the traffic police on Thursday, they said that over 2.5 lakh vehicles pass on the Hebbal flyover daily, a lot more than the road’s capacity.
Ongoing infrastructural works include the construction of a 200-metre upramp connecting traffic coming from K R Puram towards the city, and metro work at Kempapura Cross, Kodigehalli Junction, and Byatarayanapura Junction.
Those going towards the airport from K R Puram can get onto the Hennur Cross-Bagalur Road or take the Thanisandra-Hegdenagar Main Road, take a right at REVA junction and get onto Bagalur Road.
Those going towards the city can take the IOC-Mukunda theatre road or the Nagawara-Tannery Road, the note said.
Published 11 July 2024, 22:28 IST