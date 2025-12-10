Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025: A glimpse of investment, star power & Political Influence

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unveiled the 'TelanganaRising' vision document, a plan to transform the state into a $3 trillion economy by 2047. The document, which was symbolically handed over by a robot, aims for Telangana to contribute 10% to India's national GDP, aligning directly with the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal. Its release capped the two-day 'Telangana Rising Global Summit' in the presence of dignitaries like Suman Berry and Anand Mahindra. Here are some pictures from the event.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Credit: PTI</p></div>

Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 08:00 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganaRevanth ReddyTrendingFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us