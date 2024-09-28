Traffic diversions on MEI Road for white-topping work

Bengaluru: In view of the white-topping work on MEI (Mysore Electrical Industries) Road in Yeshwantpur, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has temporarily prohibited the movement of all types of vehicles from Kanteerava Studio Main Road towards Tumakuru Road, from October 1 to November 15.
Vehicles from Tumakuru Road towards Kanteerava Studio can move on the left side of the road. Those going towards Tumakuru Road via the Kanteerava Studio Main Road can take a right turn at FTI Junction and enter Tumakuru Road at CMTI Junction on the Outer Ring Road.
Vehicles going from Kanteerava Studio Main Road towards the city can continue onto Shankar Nagar Main Road and take a left turn near Mahalakshmi Layout Vasudha Dental Clinic and enter West of Chord Road via Mahalakshmi Layout Main Road.
Published 28 September 2024, 02:59 IST