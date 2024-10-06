Traffic diverted for Bengaluru marathon

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have diverted traffic and made parking arrangements for the 11th edition of the Bengaluru Marathon on October 6. The marathon is scheduled to start at 4 am at Kanteerava Stadium and conclude by 11 am. Approximately 17,000 runners are expected to participate in the event. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event and the free flow of traffic, the BTP have implemented several measures in the CBD areas where the marathon will take place.</p>.<p>Parking has been arranged at UB City, Freedom Park, and Garuda Mall. A pick-up and drop-off point has been set up at Mallya Hospital Road and Hudson Circle.</p>.Sudden deluge of rains trigger traffic jams, water-logging in Bengaluru.<p>The BTP have declared no-parking zones in certain sections of Kasturba Road, M G Road, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, Queens Road, Rajbhavan Road, Dr B R Ambedkar Road, Mallya Hospital Road, and Vittal Mallya Road. Additionally, all sections of Kamaraja Road, Central Street, and areas inside Cubbon Park are declared no-parking zones.</p>.<p>Thirteen diversions have been created for the duration of the marathon to guide motorists. Diversions are in place for motorists coming from J C Road towards Vidhana Soudha, and O M Road. Further traffic restrictions are set towards Shivajinagar and Marathahalli.</p>.<p>Two-wheelers and cars coming from Halasuru and Old Airport Road can use M G Road, while heavy vehicles should divert at Trinity Circle and proceed on Kensington Road. Motorists heading towards Mekhri Circle should take a diversion at Kensington Circle.</p>.<p>Motorists coming from Ashoknagar Signal and Cash Pharmacy heading towards SBI Junction are restricted at Ashirvadam Circle. Additional restrictions are in place for vehicles intending to go to the International Airport from Ashoknagar signal.</p>