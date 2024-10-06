Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Traffic diverted for Bengaluru marathon

Parking has been arranged at UB City, Freedom Park, and Garuda Mall. A pick-up and drop-off point has been set up at Mallya Hospital Road and Hudson Circle.
DHNS
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 03:41 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 03:41 IST
Bengalurutraffic

Follow us on :

Follow Us