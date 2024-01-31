Traffic police book 2,000 riders for various violations in Bengaluru

In a special drive focused on school and college zones across the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) have registered 2,000 cases against vehicle users for various traffic violations, resulting in Rs 9.85 lakh collection of fines.
As part of their continuous efforts to address traffic violations, the police booked 1,466 riders for riding on the footpath, collecting a total of Rs 7,22,600 in fines. Additionally, they penalised two-wheeler riders for triple riding, with 375 cases registered and Rs 1,84,100 in fines collected.
A total of 132 riders without helmets were booked, each required to pay a fine of Rs 500. Furthermore, 27 cases were registered against vehicle users driving or riding on a 'no entry' road, resulting in the collection of Rs 88,300 in fines by the traffic police.