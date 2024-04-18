Traffic police dispose of 918 of 1,412 abandoned vehicles

Bengaluru: Special teams established across the Bengaluru Traffic Police's stations have identified 1,412 abandoned vehicles since February 1. In a recent special drive, they disposed of 918 vehicles.
Police said these vehicles were obstructing traffic and pedestrian movement, constricting road space and encroaching upon footpaths.
A statement from the traffic police said that they handed over the vehicles to the owners they could trace. The police will organise a public auction for vehicles with missing owners after getting permission from the court.
Nearly 706 abandoned vehicles were autorickshaws, while 521 were two-wheelers and 93 light goods vehicles. Of these, 350 autos, 449 two-wheelers and 68 light goods vehicles have been returned to their owners. The abandoned vehicles also include four-wheelers and heavy goods vehicles.
Joint Commissioner (Traffic) MN Anucheth said most of these vehicles are 10 years or older and have been out of use for long. "Shivajinagar and RT Nagar had very high numbers of abandoned vehicles that were identified and removed," he said.
(Published 17 April 2024, 23:11 IST)