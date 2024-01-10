JOIN US
bengaluru

Traffic police send 2,974 licences for suspension

Out of these, a total of 711 licences have been suspended while the remaining are awaiting due procedure in the suspension process.
Last Updated 09 January 2024, 22:27 IST

Bengaluru: Following due procedure for vehicle drivers involved in fatal road crashes and identified to be repeatedly violating road traffic rules, the Bengaluru Traffic Police impounded a total of 2,974 drivers’ driving licences in 2023. 

All of the impounded licences have been sent for suspension to the jurisdictional regional transport offices in the city, other districts of the state, and other states, where necessary. 

Out of these, a total of 711 licences have been suspended while the remaining are awaiting due procedure in the suspension process. 

“People with over 10 traffic violations and all those involved in fatal accidents had their licences recommended for suspension. Most were drivers of four-wheelers aged between 18 to 45 years,” said M N Anucheth, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic).

(Published 09 January 2024, 22:27 IST)
