Bengaluru: Traffic violation: 573 cases, Rs 3.4 lakh fine collected

Bengaluru: A two-day drive against various traffic violations in the northern part of the city led to the traffic police booking 172 two-wheeler users for not wearing helmets.
Having identified specific issues that lead to congestion and accidents, 12 stations in the northern division of the Bengaluru traffic police have registered a cumulative of 573 cases against violators in two days, the highest of which are non-wearing of helmets and seat belts.
Not relying just on the cameras’ violation detection, Siri Gowri, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, North), instructed officers to conduct physical drives to book violators. They have collected Rs 3.4 lakh in this exercise so far.
Following the number of helmet violations was the number of people not wearing seat belts. Police registered 162 cases, collecting Rs 81,000 in fines. They booked drivers for defective silencers and number plates, no parking, mobile phone usage, and high-intensity headlights. Police also noticed heavy vehicles plying even during the peak hours so they began fining them for unauthorised entry.
Published 03 July 2024, 21:46 IST