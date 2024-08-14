Transport dept launches crackdown on lorry drivers after deadly accidents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Transport Department has launched a crackdown on goods and garbage lorry drivers after a series of deadly road accidents in Bengaluru.
On August 9, Joint Commissioner of Transport (Bengaluru Urban), M Shobha, instructed the city’s 11 Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) and one Assistant RTO to carry out mandatory inspections of all vehicles and their drivers.
This special drive aims to identify and penalise drivers who lack valid driving licences, engage in speeding, violate traffic rules or drive under the influence of alcohol. The crackdown primarily targets drivers of garbage trucks, commercial vehicles, construction vehicles and similar vehicles.
The crackdown follows a directive from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after two deadly accidents occurred within the city limits in the last fortnight.
On July 28, two IT professionals were killed after a garbage lorry struck their two-wheelers near the Maharani College underpass in the heart of the city.
On August 7, an eight months’ pregnant woman died on the Bengaluru-Tumakuru highway after a tipper lorry carrying crushed stones hit her two-wheeler.
The traffic police believe both accidents were caused by speeding lorry drivers.
Shobha has asked the RTOs of Bengaluru Central, East, West, South, North, Electronics City, Chandapura, Yelahanka, KR Puram, Jnanabharathi, Shanthinagar and the Devanahalli ARTO to check all vehicles and drivers in their jurisdiction, and take action against them as per the rules.
While lorry drivers without valid driving licences will face a fine of Rs 10,000, drunk driving, speeding, incomplete papers and other offences will attract relevant penalties as per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019. The RTOs and the ARTO have been given a week to submit compliance reports, Shobha told DH.
Published 13 August 2024, 22:04 IST