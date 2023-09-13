Trapped in accident? This QR-based tech comes to the rescue

Mobility services platform Highway Delite on Tuesday unveiled 'RakshaQR', aimed at providing emergency response assistance.
The product utilises a common QR scanner to offer SOS services and immediate aid in the event of accidents.
The company said bystanders can reach out to the family of the victims by simply scanning the 'RakshaQR' placed on the vehicle in case of accidents.
Once the call is activated, the company takes the location inputs and discreetly notifies nearby hospitals and police stations. The information is kept strictly confidential.
“RakshaQR enables vehicle owners to register with Highway Delite and add their personal information, including blood group, vehicle insurance, medical insurance, and family emergency details. The information will be visible only to the family emergency contact through SMS in case of an accident intimation call,” a company representative said.
This service can also assist individuals in reaching out to vehicle owners in scenarios like incorrect parking, unauthorised parking, and other vehicle-related issues, including fuel leaks.
Highway Delite’s founder Rajesh Ghatanatti stressed at a press conference that this is just the initial phase of 'RakshaQR'. He said plans are on for further development, with the goal of integrating the product with various state agencies in accident-related situations.
“In subsequent phases, it should bring a connected and digital way of responding with timely medical assistance for accident scenarios through real-time integration with ambulances, hospitals, vehicles OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), police stations, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), public works departments, and other motor and transport departments,” he said.
How it works
1) Bystanders can reach out to the victim’s family by scanning the ‘RakshaQR’ on the vehicle.
2) Once the call is activated, the company takes the location inputs and discreetly notifies nearby hospitals and police stations.
3) The information is kept confidential.