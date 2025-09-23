<p>Apple earlier this month unveiled the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/apple-iphone-air-17-17-pro-series-up-for-pre-order-in-india-3725314">all-new iPhone Air along with the iPhone 17, 17 Pro series</a> and new Watches and AirPods Pro 3 series.</p><p>The new iPhone Air, like the MacBook Air series, come in a super slim design measuring just 5.6mmin thickness. Now, a <a href="https://www.bloomberg.com/news/newsletters/2025-09-21/mark-gurman-s-iphone-17-first-impressions-touchscreen-macbook-pro-meta-glasses">report</a> from Bloomberg says that Apple's not-so-secret foldable iPhone will share the design traits of the iPhone Air.</p><p>The hybrid iPhone will have two super-thin panels to support an ultrawide bendable screen. It will be like two iPhone Air models held by a sturdy hinge in the middle. </p><p>The Apple device is expected to be manufactured by Foxconn in China.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Review: AI power and premium design shine.<p>The foldable iPhone is expected to feature 5.5-inch cover display and inside, it is said to sport a 7.8-inch bendable screen. The screen is likely to be supplied by Samsung Display, which produces similar screen for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series phones.</p><p>If things go as planned, Apple is expected to unveil the company's first-ever foldable iPhone next year during the annual fall event in September. And, the device is expected to come with a hefty price tag of $2,000.</p>.<p>Several rival brands, including Samsung, Oppo, Motorola, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, Huawei, Tecno Mobile, have been launching foldable phones for more than half a decade. Apple is expected to face stiff competition.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 review: Ultra-slim foldable phone with incredible power.<p>However, the brand value of Apple is really good in the West and in India, as we saw people rushing to buy the latest iPhone models. In several markets, the shipments have been delayed till mid-october.</p>.Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 review: Pretty neat performer .<p>The sturdy build quality of the iPhone Air has impressed consumers. We have seen several YouTubers performing torture tests on it, and the petite iPhone has shown itself to withstand most of the extreme bending experiments.</p><p>We expect the foldable iPhone to come with sturdy build quality, most probably made of aerospace-grade titanium.</p><p>It may feature a powerful A20 Pro silicon and a high-density battery to be able to last a full day under normal usage.</p>.Google Chrome browser gets Gemini AI booster dose.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>