Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnologygadgets

Apple working on iPhone Air-inspired ultra-slim foldable iPhone

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature 5.5-inch cover display and inside, it is said to sport a 7.8-inch bendable screen.
Last Updated : 23 September 2025, 06:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Apple iPhone Air.

Apple iPhone Air.

Credit: Apple

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 September 2025, 06:51 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhonefoldable phoneFoldable iPhone

Follow us on :

Follow Us