bengaluru

Trial begins in Renukaswamy murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa

Renukaswamy’s parents, who are witnesses number 7 and 8, appeared before the trial court after they were summoned on December 4. They had travelled from Chitradurga to Bengaluru following the summons.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 15:32 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 15:32 IST
Darshan Thoogudeepa

