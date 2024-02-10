Trial measures on to decongest heavy traffic spots in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: To ease traffic congestion at key junctions in the eastern part of the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will implement minor changes on a trial basis from Saturday.
Police have prohibited right turns on the KLM Fashion Mall service road on the Outer Ring Road in Marathahalli for all types of vehicles going towards Kundalahalli.
They have instead been directed to take a left at the Marathahalli bridge to join the HAL Old Airport Road and take a U-turn at the Tulasi junction to go towards Varthur Kodi and Kundalahalli.
On the stretch of road between Hoodi Junction and Graphite India Road, there are three turn points within 100 metres of Sumadhura Nandan Junction. Vehicles moving in either direction at the same time along these points slow down movement on the road.
To deal with this effectively, the traffic police have closed all three turning points near the junction on an experimental basis. Now, vehicles coming from Garudacharpalya must take a left at the junction to get onto Graphite India Road. Those coming from Ayyappa Nagar towards Garudacharpalya can take the free right turn or take the left turn at Sumadhura Junction to go towards Graphite India.
Vehicle users going from ITPL towards Garudacharpalya can take a right in front of Bhagini Residency Icon Express, the hotel, while those going towards Graphite India can continue straight ahead.