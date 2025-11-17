<p>Bengaluru: Three bike-borne men allegedly attacked a private firm employee on Church Road near Shantinagar on Saturday.</p>.<p>Police suspect it to be a case of road rage.</p>.<p>Police said between 4.30 and 5.30 am, the three on a motorcycle had asked the victim, who was also on a two-wheeler, to give way. When he refused, a minor altercation broke out and the three followed the victim, questioning the way he responded.</p>.<p>Further argument led to two of them allegedly assaulting the victim. A case has been registered by the Wilson Garden police, and a probe is underway.</p>