Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tripura man killed in accident on CV Raman Road

Police have taken up a case of under IPC section 279 (rash and negligent driving).
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 22:21 IST

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident early on Tuesday in North Bengaluru, police said. 

Piju Urang, originally from Tripura, lost control of his two-wheeler on CV Raman Road and crashed it into a huge tree near Mathikere Cross around 1.30 am, a police officer said. Police suspect he was speeding. 

He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added. 

Police have taken up a case of under IPC section 279 (rash and negligent driving). 

Urang was returning after dropping off a friend from Tripura at the Yeshwantpur railway station. He was a housekeeper at a congress leader’s house, according to police. 

(Published 08 August 2023, 22:21 IST)
