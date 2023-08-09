Tripura man killed in accident on CV Raman Road

A 25-year-old motorcyclist died in a road accident early on Tuesday in North Bengaluru, police said.
Piju Urang, originally from Tripura, lost control of his two-wheeler on CV Raman Road and crashed it into a huge tree near Mathikere Cross around 1.30 am, a police officer said. Police suspect he was speeding.
He suffered severe head injuries and died on the spot. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer added.
Police have taken up a case of under IPC section 279 (rash and negligent driving).
Urang was returning after dropping off a friend from Tripura at the Yeshwantpur railway station. He was a housekeeper at a congress leader’s house, according to police.