Trying to evacuate 20 reluctant Kendriya Vihar residents: DK Shivakumar

<p>Bengaluru: Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Wednesday that all residents of the flood-hit Kendriya Vihar apartment complex in Yelahanka, submerged under seven feet of water, will be evacuated as the building has lost access to water and power.</p>.<p>While around 20 residents are reluctant to leave, Shivakumar said staying back could pose health risks and will therefore, cannot be permitted.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters, he mentioned that the complex comprises 603 units. "About 95 per cent of the residents have already been evacuated. We are arranging temporary accommodation in private hotels, but some residents are hesitant due to sentimental reasons. We will try to convince them as it will be difficult for them to cook or even charge their phones."</p>.<p><strong>SWDs to be cleared </strong></p>.<p>As the Bengaluru Development Minister, Shivakumar has instructed the BBMP to clear rajakaluve (stormwater drain) encroachments without any exception.</p>.<p>"We are also expecting a Rs 1,700-crore loan from the World Bank to fund flood-mitigation efforts," he added. "Yelahanka has experienced the highest rainfall in over a century. No one could have predicted such a deluge. We are identifying areas where water can be diverted to prevent future flooding in residential zones."</p>.<p>Shivakumar also announced a compensation of Rs 10,000 for families whose homes were flooded.</p>