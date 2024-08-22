Two arrested, minor detained for attacking duo over cigarettes in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two people were arrested and a minor was detained for attacking two pedestrians after they refused to give cigarettes in northern Bengaluru, police said on Wednesday.
Police identified the suspects as Nithin and Madan both 19 — another suspect was aged 16. Police said Nithin was a local and Madan was from Chamundi Nagar. Nithin worked at a car showroom, while Madan worked for daily wages.
According to the police, the victims — Akash Rathor and Vikram Rathor — were on a stroll on August 19 at around 11 am near Annapurneshwari Bakery on SSA Road when the three suspects on a Honda Dio scooter accosted them.
Vikram alleged that the suspects demanded a cigarette from them and began abusing them when they refused. He alleged that the three began assaulting them and one of the suspects even swung a knife, which hit him.
Vikram claimed that they managed to escape and run to their homes. He then approached the police and filed a complaint.
The three were booked under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections. While Nithin and Madan were sent to judicial custody, the minor was produced before the juvenile justice board.
Published 21 August 2024, 23:47 IST