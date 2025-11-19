<p>Along the road between Hulikal and Kudur, an avenue of towering banyan trees forms a natural cathedral, offering weary travellers a sanctuary of cool shade and fresh air beneath their expansive canopies. This green corridor --nearly 400 trees along a four-kilometre stretch -- stands as a testament to one woman's extraordinary spirit, a legacy generations will cherish. She owned little but gave everything to the land she called mother. Her story continues to inspire those who walk beneath those branches to recognise the power of individual initiative and selfless service. </p>.<p>Thimmakka, fondly known as Saalumarada Thimmakka, was born in the Gubbi taluk of Tumakuru district to Chikkarangaiah and Vijayamma. With no formal education, she worked as a quarry labourer. She married young, to Bikkala Chikkayya, and moved to Hulikal village in Magadi taluk. Childless, the couple bore not just profound sorrow but also the heavy burden of social stigma. To cope with their grief, they found solace in planting trees and nurturing them as their own children. This decision became her life's purpose.</p>.<p>In 1948, a saga of ecological devotion began with 10 banyan saplings planted along a challenging 4.5 km stretch of road. It marked the start of an extraordinary commitment by a couple determined to cultivate a living legacy. With fierce dedication, they used their meagre income to build fences of thorny shrubs to protect the saplings from grazing cattle. Their method was simple but effective: they planted with the monsoon, letting nature provide the first nourishment. But when the rains ceased, their true test began. In the harsh dry season, they carried pails of water for miles to keep the young trees alive. This effort continued for decades, the numbers growing from ten to hundreds. Over her lifetime, Thimmakka planted nearly 8,000 trees. </p>.<p>After her husband's passing in 1991, she continued their mission alone, drawing renewed strength from the silent companionship of the trees they had tended together. In 1996, a local journalist brought her story to wider attention, illuminating a life of quiet devotion that resonated far beyond Karnataka. Her tireless work earned her several honours, including the National Citizen's Award (1995), the Indira Priyadarshini Vrikshamitra Award (1997), and the Nadoja Award from Hampi University (2010).</p>.<p>Her humble hut slowly filled with plaques and garlands from admiring officials, yet financial hardship persisted. Despite the accolades, Thimmakka survived on a meagre government pension of Rs 500. "People come and give me accolades and certificates," she once said, noting that her phone was sometimes disconnected for want of bill payment. Her legacy flourished even as her personal finances withered—a testament to a life dedicated not to wealth, but to the Earth itself, earning her the title "Mother of Trees”.</p>.<p>Her story reached an international audience when the BBC featured her in a powerful 2016 video series, recognising her as one of the year's 100 most influential women. A US-based environmental organisation was named in her honour, Thimmakka's Resources for Environmental Education. In 2019, she received India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri.</p>.<p>Despite global acclaim, Thimmakka remained deeply engaged with her local community. Her activism was potent enough to shape government policy: in 2019, following her appeal, the Karnataka government altered the alignment of the Bagepalli-Halaguru road-widening project to protect the very trees she had nurtured. Her life story is now featured in Karnataka state textbooks, teaching generations about her inspiring work. The Central University of Karnataka awarded her with an honorary doctorate in 2020. She passed away on November 14.</p>.<p>Environmentalism is an integral aspect of our culture, rooted in philosophical and spiritual foundations rather than reactive responses to industrialisation or ecological crises. Saalumarada Thimmakka is indeed a torchbearer of this indigenous thought process. She is a profound example of perseverance and selfless environmental activism without the expectation of recognition. Her life offers significant lessons for the younger generation often accustomed to quick results and superficial accolades. Thimmakka's legacy emphasises the enduring power of sustained and grassroots efforts. The banyans' roots remain deep-rooted, their branches entwined with the grace of the woman who mothered them into being, a living tribute to her nurture.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an associate professor at the School of Life Sciences, Central University of Karnataka)</em></p><p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>