Two Bengaluru Police constables suspended for extorting insurance agent with fake case threat

<p>Bengaluru: Two city police constables have been arrested for extorting money from an insurance adviser and his female client.</p>.<p>During their night bike patrol on November 1, the constables found Varadaraju BN, 59, sitting in a car with a woman near the BSNL compound in JP Nagar. The woman had met him to discuss an insurance policy, and they were going over the documents in his car.</p>.<p>The policemen allegedly approached them under the pretext of an inquiry and told Varadaraju that a case was pending against him. One of the constables entered the car and asked him to drive towards the police station for “arrest formalities”.</p>.Bengaluru CCB busts major synthetic drug network; Nigerian arrested with Rs 23.74 crore MDMA haul.<p>However, about 500 metres later, the constables allegedly demanded Rs 40,000 to let him go, threatening to seize the vehicle if he refused. Varadaraju managed to pay only Rs 10,300, including Rs 4,000 borrowed from the woman. After collecting the money, the constables rode away.</p>.<p>Varadaraju later informed a senior police officer he knew, who advised him to file a complaint. Four days later, he approached JP Nagar police, who registered an extortion case.</p>.<p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has suspended both constables and ordered further investigation.</p>