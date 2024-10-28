Home
Bengaluru: Two bizmen, engineer lose Rs 9.54 cr in online trading scams

While businessmen Ramit Goel, 50, and Raman Kumar, 51, were conned out of Rs 6.56 and Rs 1.38 crore, respectively, Ramila S, 45, an engineer at a private firm in Bengaluru, lost Rs 1.60 crore.
Prajwal D'Souza
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 00:34 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 00:34 IST
