Two cops suspended in Bengaluru after video raises bribe suspicion

Bengaluru: Two police personnel have been suspended after a viral video showed them allegedly taking a bribe.
In the video, the officers from the Rajagopalanagar police station drive off in a Hoysala patrol vehicle after receiving something from a shopkeeper.
A man is heard screaming, “police kalla, police kalla”, which roughly translates to “police thief, police thief”, and running behind the car.
DH could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.
Saidulu Adavath, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), suspended Assistant Sub-Inspector Neelanjaneya Murthy and police constable Prasanna Kumar over the video.
The Assistant Commissioner of Police (Peenya subdivision) has been tasked with probing the case.
Adavath said the policemen have denied the allegation, and added that the video's timing makes it look like that. "However, as the video shows them receiving something, we have suspended them, and a report is awaited. They said they bought a water bottle and paid the shopkeeper. While receiving change from him, the video was shot,” he told DH.
The two officers told the DCP that to avoid any unnecessary quarrel, they didn’t stop the car.
