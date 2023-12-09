Two diagnostic centres shut down in city

Two diagnostic centres in Kaggadasapura — SS Labs and Diagnostics and Medizone Diagnostics — were closed down by officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department on Friday.
According to the department, the diagnostic centres had failed to maintain records as per the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act.
The action comes days after the police unearthed an illegal sex-determination-female foeticide racket, which sent shockwaves through the state.
The racket was busted in mid-October and police investigations revealed that the gang had conducted over 900 abortions in the last three years.
With over 11 arrests, the CID investigation is in progress.
Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda said CID officials recently held discussions on the case, as ordered by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
To crack down on any violation of the PCPNDT Act, the health department has been conducting an inspection of diagnostic centres and private hospitals across the state.
A police officer close to the investigation said a similar case of child trafficking was reported in Erode, Tamil Nadu.