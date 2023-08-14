Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two drowning cases reported from Bengaluru city outskirts

One is suspected to be a suicide, while the other incident is shrouded in mystery.
Last Updated 14 August 2023, 00:10 IST

Follow Us

Two drowning incidents were reported from Bengaluru's outskirts on Sunday. One is suspected to be a suicide, while the other remains shrouded in mystery. 

Within the Bannerghatta police station limits, a 35-year-old woman tied her five-year-old son to her hip and jumped into the Sakalavara Lake on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijayalakshmi, a resident of CK Palya near Bannerghatta. Originally from Andhra, she had lost her husband two years prior, on the same day, due to a fatal accident. 

In the second incident, a 38-year-old woman's body was found near Boothanahalli Lake near Bannerghatta. 

The deceased, Munirathnamma, and her two-year-old child, were missing since Saturday. The child was found by a passerby near the lake and was sent to the hospital. The cops have launched a search operation. On Sunday, the cops found Munirathnamma's body in the lake.

Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, mentioned, "We suspect Munirathnamma might have been raped as we found bruises on her body. We'll confirm this after reviewing the post-mortem reports." 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 14 August 2023, 00:10 IST)
BengaluruDrowning

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT