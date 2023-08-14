Two drowning cases reported from Bengaluru city outskirts

Two drowning incidents were reported from Bengaluru's outskirts on Sunday. One is suspected to be a suicide, while the other remains shrouded in mystery.
Within the Bannerghatta police station limits, a 35-year-old woman tied her five-year-old son to her hip and jumped into the Sakalavara Lake on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Vijayalakshmi, a resident of CK Palya near Bannerghatta. Originally from Andhra, she had lost her husband two years prior, on the same day, due to a fatal accident.
In the second incident, a 38-year-old woman's body was found near Boothanahalli Lake near Bannerghatta.
The deceased, Munirathnamma, and her two-year-old child, were missing since Saturday. The child was found by a passerby near the lake and was sent to the hospital. The cops have launched a search operation. On Sunday, the cops found Munirathnamma's body in the lake.
Mallikarjun Baladandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District, mentioned, "We suspect Munirathnamma might have been raped as we found bruises on her body. We'll confirm this after reviewing the post-mortem reports."