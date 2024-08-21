Two held for selling stolen motorcycles with fake documents in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two men, who stole motorcycles and sold them with fake documents, were arrested by the Vidyaranyapura police, officers said Tuesday.
The suspects are Raghavendra 25, from Koppal and his associate Saitej, 24, from Gangavathy. Both were engineering dropouts, police said.
Police said the duo were friends in college and resorted to stealing motorcycles after dropping out due to poor grades. They stayed in a rented house in Hunasamaranahalli and searched around the city to identify parked vehicles.
Investigators found that once they stole the vehicles, they were brought to their house where the chassis numbers were tampered with. Then the duo used a colour printer to create fake registration, insurance documents, and number plates and sold the vehicles on OLX.
“Sometimes, the motorcycles were sold directly,” an officer said.
Police have recovered 25 two-wheelers, six mobile phones, two laptops and one colour printer — all worth an estimated Rs 26 lakh.
“Four motorcycles were recovered from the customers. Seventeen were found parked in a deserted area in Ramachandrapura and four were parked near their house,” an officer said, adding that their arrests led to the detection of 12 cases, including one in Andhra Pradesh.
