Two held for shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ during screening of T20I match in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Two men were arrested in southern Bengaluru for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during the screening of the T20I match between India and Australia on Friday.
The suspects were Inayath, 28, and Syed Mubarak, 25, both from New Gurappana Palya, police investigators said.
The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm at the Mockaholic Pub in 1st Phase, JP Nagar, when a live singing programme and the match screening were underway.
According to the police complaint filed by Sudhir Singh, the pub manager, when the live singing organised by one Tejaswini ended, one of the patrons shouted Bharat Mata Ki Jai. Three to four people, who were sitting at the next table responded with Pakistan Zindabad, Singh, 58, alleged.
"The other patrons began objecting. When they told those who raised the slogans that it was not right, two others ran away. We held Inayath and Mubarak and took them to the police station with the help of the Hoysala patrol personnel,” Singh was quoted as saying in the FIR.
JP Nagar police have registered a complaint under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).
A senior police officer said that efforts were on to arrest Althaf, the third suspect, and an unknown other man, who were at large.