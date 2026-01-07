<p>Bengaluru: Sadashivanagar police arrested two persons on Tuesday for stealing valuables worth Rs 1.37 crore.</p>.<p>The arrested persons, 19-year-old Hazira Begum and her 23-year-old husband Shabbir Hussain, are from Assam.</p>.<p>Police said Begum worked as a house help at the victim’s house and, with her husband’s help, stole 787.66 grams of gold ornaments, 291 grams of silver ornaments and seven wrist watches, all worth an estimated Rs 1.37 crore.</p>.<p>During the theft, the victim, a businessman, and his family were away to celebrate the new year.</p>.<p>Police recovered the stolen goods from the suspects. They were remanded to judicial custody, officials said.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Theft in Vidyaranyapura </p>.<p>In a separate case, Vidyaranyapura police arrested four people for stealing valuables worth Rs 1.03 crore from the victim’s house while he and his family were away in Maharashtra.</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that among the accused were the victim’s car driver and two house helpers. Police said they gave the key to two more suspects to steal the valuables.</p>.<p>From the suspects, police recovered 550 grams of gold ornaments, 4 kg of silver items and Rs 4 lakh in cash, and impounded one two-wheeler.</p>