<p>Bengaluru: Two nursing students from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kerala">Kerala</a> died after being run over by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vande%20bharat">Vande Bharat</a> Express train near the Chikkabanavara railway station on the outskirts of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, Railway police said on Monday morning. </p><p>The deceased are Sterlin Eliza Shaji, 19, and Justin Joseph, 20. Both were first year BSc nursing students at a private institute in Bengaluru and stayed in a paying guest accommodation. </p><p>According to the Railway police, the incident occurred at 2.35 pm on Sunday. Preliminary probe revealed that the two were caught on the train going to Belagavi from Bengaluru. </p><p>The incident left the two dead on the spot with their mangled bodies sprawled on the tracks. Police were yet to establish if the incident was an accident or death by suicide. CCTV footage is being examined, a senior Railway police officer told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>Bengaluru Rural Railway Police Station has registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) and initiated a probe.</p>