Two Kerala students die after being run over by Vande Bharat Express on the outskirts of Bengaluru

According to the Railway police, the incident occurred at 2.35 pm on Sunday. Preliminary probe revealed that the two were caught on the train going to Belagavi from Bengaluru.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 06:06 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 06:06 IST
