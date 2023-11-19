Two killed in road accident on Ballari Road

Bengaluru: Two men — a rider and his pillion — were killed in a two-wheeler accident on Ballari Road in the wee hours of Friday morning.
Yelahanka traffic police identified the victims as Akash and Karthik, both aged 23.
According to the police, the duo was on their way to Nandi Hills on a bike, when they crashed into the divider at a high speed near the Maruthi Nagar cross around 4 am.
As a result, Akash died on the spot and Karthik died about two hours later, at a hospital nearby, after having sustained severe head injuries.
Police said that the victims had left their homes in Peenya 2nd Stage around 3 am for a weekend
trip to Nandi Hills with other friends who were on their two-wheelers ahead of them.
Both the victims were reportedly from Tamil Nadu and had moved to Bengaluru to work in a private firm in the city.