Two killed in separate accidents in city

Two people were killed in separate road accidents in the city in the early hours of Wednesday, according to police.
A Canter driver was killed when he crashed his vehicle into the back of a stationary truck on NICE Road in southern Bengaluru around 1.45 am.
Thalaghattapura traffic police identified the victim as Santosh Naik (21), a native of Harapanahalli taluk, Vijayanagara district. Naik was on his way from Kanakapura Road to Mysuru Road, transporting spare parts used for scooters.
Police suspect that he failed to notice a truck pulled to the side of the road near the Nagegowdanapalya bridge, despite the driver keeping the tail lights on and placing a barricade about 50 metres behind him.
"Naik might have been sleep-deprived, but we can't confirm anything since there were no eyewitnesses. The impact was such that both vehicles were damaged and Naik was thrown out of his seat. He died on the spot," said the police. They added that the victim's blood samples were sent to test for alcohol content.
At Ramamurthy Nagar
A few hours later, near the Ramamurthy Nagar signal in the eastern part of the city, a man was killed when a driver of a vehicle collided with his scooter between 3.30 am and 4 am and sped away.
S Sunil suffered serious injuries after falling from his scooter and was declared dead on the way to the KR Pura government hospital around 5.40 am.
KR Puram traffic police have filed an FIR against the absconding driver.