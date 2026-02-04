<p>Bengaluru: Two men in their late 20s were arrested by the police over a public fight sparked by a suspected love triangle, police said.</p>.<p>Roshan, 26, and Mamu alias Wasim, 28, reportedly liked the same girl.</p>.Mangaluru police arrest man absconding for 7 years.<p>Around 8.30 pm on February 1, they gathered near KR Puram with a few of their associates and got into an argument. Mamu attacked Roshan, injuring him.</p>.<p>CCTV footage of the incident was shared widely on social media. The KR Puram police took up a case and tracked them down.</p>