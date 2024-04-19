Two men kill younger brother, attempt to pass it off as suicide fails

Bengaluru: The railway police have arrested two people for allegedly killing their 24-year-old brother near the Banapura railway station in Gadag.
The arrested have been identified as Tirupati Mali and Ramanna Mali. A murder case has been registered and they have been sent to judicial custody.
According to the police, a body with its head severed was found on the tracks near the Banapura railway station on April 8. Police identified the deceased as Upendra Mali. They took up a complaint from Upendra's brother after discovering that he was first murdered and later, the body was laid on the tracks.
Further investigations revealed that his brothers were behind the murder.
The three brothers partied near the railway track on the night of April 7. After a couple of drinks, disagreements broke out. The suspects smashed Upendra's head and placed his body on the tracks to make it look like a suicide. However, the police analysed the nature of injuries and concluded that it was a murder.
(Published 18 April 2024, 22:25 IST)