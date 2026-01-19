Two undertrials booked for assaulting on-duty staffer in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail

<p>Bengaluru: Two undertrial prisoners at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru allegedly assaulted an assistant jailer.</p>.<p>Anand, 33, (UTP 1489) and Abdul Ghani, 41, (UTP 18589) allegedly attacked Murthi S while he was on duty at the Tower 2 gate between 3 and 3.30 pm on January 7.</p>.<p>The two created a ruckus after Murthi refused them entry and told them to get permission from the jailer. They also "abused him in foul language".</p>.<p>"In the presence of other inmates and staff, Anand suddenly kicked me and assaulted me while I was seated in the chair. Incidents of this nature are occurring daily, creating an atmosphere of fear to perform duties, and there is a lack of proper protection. It is requested in the cited letter to take appropriate legal action against the said convicts before the situation goes out of hand and to take measures for the protection of the staff," stated the FIR registered by the police.</p>.Jail officials mum over videos of Bengaluru inmates with VIP facility in Parappana Agrahara.<p>"Therefore, as the aforementioned convicts assaulted the on-duty staff, obstructed duty, and violated prison rules, a case has been registered against them, and the complaint has been filed requesting appropriate legal action. The delay in filing the complaint is due to bringing the matter to the notice of higher officials, gathering information about the incident, and verifying it," it added. </p>.<p>The FIR was filed on January 16 based on a complaint by Karna B Kshatri, Superintendent of Prisons (in charge), Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.</p>.<p>Prison sources said there is serious concern for staff safety in Karnataka prisons, especially the Bengaluru prison.</p>