Two undertrials booked for assaulting on-duty staffer in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail

Anand, 33, (UTP 1489) and Abdul Ghani, 41, (UTP 18589) allegedly attacked Murthi S while he was on duty at the Tower 2 gate between 3 and 3.30 pm on January 7.
Last Updated : 18 January 2026, 21:20 IST
Published 18 January 2026, 21:20 IST
Bengaluru news

