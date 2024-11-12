Two-wheeler rider abuses, assaults BMTC driver in road-rage incident; arrested

<p>Bengaluru: A two-wheeler rider was arrested after he assaulted a BMTC driver in a road-rage incident in western Bengaluru on Sunday, according to officials. </p>.<p>The suspect was identified as Kamal Singh, 36, a carpenter from Malleswaram. </p>.<p>The incident occurred around 8 pm when the BMTC bus (KA 57 F 4034), operating on route number 60A/8 (Jayanagar TTMC to Vijayanagar TTMC), was near the Haleguddadahalli signal. </p>.<p>The BMTC said the the motorcyclist stopped beside the bus and verbally abused the driver, Murthuza Imam Saab. </p>.Watch: BMTC driver dies of heart attack, alert conductor veers bus to safety.<p>Singh told the police that that the bus had brushed his two-wheeler and he confronted the driver, leading to an argument and physical assault. </p>.<p>The BMTC said that the individual boarded the bus and physically assaulted the driver, who quickly locked its doors. </p>.<p>With the cooperation of the passengers on board, the assailant was apprehended and taken to the Byatarayanapura police station, where a non-cognisable report was filed against him, the BMTC added. </p>.<p>The bus driver, who sustained injuries during the assault, was taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment, and was discharged later that night. </p>.<p>The police are verifying the CCTV and other technical evidence, an officer said. </p>.<p>According to the BMTC, it takes acts of violence against staff members "very seriously" and will take all steps to prevent such incidents in the future. </p>.<p>On October 28, BMTC Managing Director, Ramachandran R, met Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand and formally requested that swift and stringent measures to be taken on such assaulters. </p>