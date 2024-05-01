Two women caught smuggling gold at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Officials at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday thwarted an attempt by two women passengers to smuggle gold by concealing it in their innerwear.
The officials seized 717.71 grams of gold valued at Rs. 49.52 lakh.
The two Indian nationals, who were intercepted by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials, were later handed over to the customs officials at the airport.
A release by the Bengaluru customs said that the passengers arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai via an IndiGo flight (6E-1486). They hid the gold in powder form inside their innerwear, which had specially designed layers to conceal the metal.
(Published 30 April 2024, 19:24 IST)