Udupi carpenter found dead in Bengaluru lodge  

<p>Bengaluru: A 50-year-old carpenter, reportedly a recovering alcoholic, was found dead by suspected suicide at a lodge in southeastern Bengaluru, the police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The police stated that the deceased Udupi native Jayaram, his brother, and a few others were staying at the lodge near Koramangala while seeking carpentry work in the city.</p>.Man booked for murder of wife over suspected affair in Bengaluru.<p>On Sunday morning, Jayaram’s body was discovered hanging in the washroom. He is survived by his wife, who resides in Udupi.</p>.<p>"We have learned that Jayaram was undergoing treatment for alcoholism,” a police official said. “No foul play has been detected so far.”</p>.<p>The Koramangala police have registered an Unnatural Death Report (UDR).</p>