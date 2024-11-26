Home
Udupi carpenter found dead in Bengaluru lodge  

The police stated that the deceased Udupi native Jayaram, his brother, and a few others were staying at the lodge near Koramangala while seeking carpentry work in the city.
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 23:28 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 23:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsKarnatakaUdupi

