Undertrial smuggles mobile phone into prison, nabbed

Bengaluru: Inspection officers at the Central Prison thwarted an attempt by a 25-year-old undertrial prisoner to smuggle in a mobile phone concealed in his private part on Tuesday.
Officers at the Inspection Division-2 in Parappana Agrahara stopped Raghuveer, the undertrial prisoner, after he complained of stomach ache, and a handheld metal detector was triggered near his private part.
Raghuveer was immediately taken to the chief medical officer of Parappana Agrahara for a medical examination. An X-ray revealed an opaque foreign object, measuring 7 cm in length and 2 cm in breadth, wrapped in cello tape and concealed in his body cavity.
Doctors removed the object and handed it over to the inspection officers, who identified it as a mobile phone.
The officer in charge of the prison registered a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station. The police have opened an FIR under the Karnataka Prisons Act, 2022.
The FIR stated that Raghuveer was returning from a court session in Bengaluru when the incident occurred.
A few months ago, prison officers caught an accused trying to enter the jail with drugs concealed in his anus. An officer told DH that strict inspection measures at the entry point prevent inmates from bringing in contraband.
Published 04 July 2024, 19:47 IST