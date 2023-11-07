Unlawful to evict street vendors: Association writes to zonal authorities against BBMP move  

Bengaluru Jilla Beedhi Vyaapari Sanghatanegala Okkuta has written to the BBMP Joint Commissioner (South) and president of the Town Vending Committee (TVC) against the BBMP's proposed eviction of street vendors in Jayanagar 4th Block from Tuesday.
The letter noted that it was unlawful to evict 400 to 500 street vendors in and around the block's complex, who were issued identity cards by the BBMP in 2018 and who hold vending certificates.
The letter listed sections of the Street Vendors Act to justify that no vendor can be evicted or relocated until the TVC conducted a survey and issued vending certificates to all. It added that no civic body could evict or relocate street vendors without identifying another place for their relocation or without a 30-day notice.
The letter further read that the TVC had not convened a meeting to discuss the eviction of these vendors, and hence, threats to evict them were wrong.
The Okkuta has requested the officers concerned to protect vendors' safety and rights, and train BBMP officials and police officers about the Act.
DH File Photo
