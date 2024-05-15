Unregulated billboards in Bengaluru: A looming catastrophe like Mumbai

Bengaluru: A disaster similar to the one that occurred in Mumbai is waiting to happen in Bengaluru, with the BBMP turning a blind eye towards illegal advertisement hoardings, abandoned billboards, and structures erected on top of old buildings.
The civic body has yet to survey the strength of these humongous billboards, even as Bengaluru is witnessing heavy rains and gusty winds that have already brought down over 180 trees and about 700 branches.
While the maximum size of hoardings allowed in Bengaluru is 800 square meters, some advertisers have erected billboards that are four to eight times larger than what is permissible. Worse, such hoardings are seen in large numbers in places just outside the BBMP limits, such as Hoskote Road, Tumakuru Road, and Kanakapura Road.
Both illegal and highly illuminated billboards can also be seen within the BBMP jurisdiction, even though the civic body banned such forms of advertising almost six years ago. At least 50 giant advertisements can be seen along Hosur Road between Central Silk Board and Electronic City, and on Sarjapur Road. A similar situation exists on Bellary Road, especially after the airport trumpet flyover.
Before installing large hoardings, the advertiser is expected to obtain approval from the structural engineer and traffic police, as well as assess the stability of the building (if it is not being installed on the ground). Sources said the authorities generally grant permissions without verifying the papers.
Giant hoardings, larger than what is permissible, are also seen at Hebbal junction, which falls within the BBMP limits, but permission is issued by the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) without taking consent from the railways.
What’s more, illegal LED boards have started mushrooming within city limits such as Jayanagar, Indiranagar, and MG Road. On Brigade Road, these boards, with their heavy weights, are installed on buildings that are over 100 years old.
Citizens and advertisers say the billboard collapse in Mumbai, which killed more than a dozen people and injured many more, should be considered a wake-up call to remove illegal and giant hoardings. They also stressed the need to clear the frames of hoardings left abandoned atop buildings after the ban on advertisements was introduced.
A senior BBMP official said the civic body has taken note of Mumbai’s unfortunate incident to survey the illegal hoardings in Bengaluru. “Although we have banned outdoor advertisements, there have been complaints about the illegal billboards. Some advertisers have brought a court stay to erect hoardings. We will start clearing illegal billboards from today,” he said.
2018
The BBMP banned all forms of outdoor advertisements barring the ones allowed under the public private partnership (PPP).
2024
The BBMP has drafted a new policy to allow commercial advertisements but the government has not given its consent owing to opposition from citizen groups.