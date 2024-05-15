Unregulated billboards in Bengaluru: A looming catastrophe like Mumbai

Bengaluru: A disaster similar to the one that occurred in Mumbai is waiting to happen in Bengaluru, with the BBMP turning a blind eye towards illegal advertisement hoardings, abandoned billboards, and structures erected on top of old buildings.

The civic body has yet to survey the strength of these humongous billboards, even as Bengaluru is witnessing heavy rains and gusty winds that have already brought down over 180 trees and about 700 branches.

While the maximum size of hoardings allowed in Bengaluru is 800 square meters, some advertisers have erected billboards that are four to eight times larger than what is permissible. Worse, such hoardings are seen in large numbers in places just outside the BBMP limits, such as Hoskote Road, Tumakuru Road, and Kanakapura Road.