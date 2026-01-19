<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police recently used technology to reunite several missing children with their families.</p>.<p>"In recent weeks, several cases involving missing or unattended children were resolved quickly. Real-time emergency response systems, GPS-based resource deployment, and strong coordination between the control room and field personnel played a crucial role," a police statement said on Sunday.</p>.Police bust child-lifting gang, rescue infant within 24 hours in Karnataka.<p>"The most notable rapid response occurred on January 14 near the Hosakerehalli flyover under the Girinagar police station limits.</p>.<p>"A citizen saw a toddler alone on a busy road and called Namma 112. The automated dispatch system deployed Hoysala-314, which reached the spot in four minutes. The child was secured, verification was conducted, and the parents were traced shortly after. The child was safely handed over to them,” the statement added.</p>