Vaikuntha Ekadashi Mahotsava celebrated at ISKCON Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Vaikuntha Ekadashi was celebrated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ISKCON">ISKCON</a> Bengaluru with grandeur, traditional rituals, and cultural splendor at both Hare Krishna Hill (Rajajinagar) and Vaikuntha Hill (Vasanthapura). </p><p>The festivities commenced at 3 am with the Suprabhata Seva of Sri Srinivasa Govinda, followed by a grand Maha Abhisheka and Pushpa Abhisheka, where the deity of Srinivasa Govinda was bathed with milk, panchagavya, fruit juices, sacred medicinal water, and other auspicious substances. </p><p>Following the Abhisheka, a majestic Maha Pallakki Utsava (palanquin procession) was held around the Rajagopuram. During the Dwara Puja, renowned musician Varijashree Venugopal offered Sangeeta Seva.</p><p>Among those who visited the temple were V Narayanan, Chairman of ISRO; B S Yediyurappa, Former Karnataka Chief Minister; Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for the Ministry of Labour and Employment; Raghu Dixit, popular singer and composer; actors Shivarajkumar, Jaggesh and Sudharani.</p>