<p>Bengaluru: Vintage car enthusiasts gathered at Bangalore Club on Sunday to showcase iconic cars from the last century.</p>.<p>The 'Retro Revival—Vintage and Classic Car Exhibition', organised by the Bangalore Club and the Karnataka Vintage and Classic Car Club (KVCCC), featured over 60 cars.</p>.<p>Vehicles arrived around 9 am and lined the club's central pathway. The 157-year-old club's heritage buildings formed a fitting backdrop, with the oldest car dating back to 1917.</p>.<p>"We organise this every year, and this year is special as it coincides with Republic Day," said Shailendra Gupta, a member of the organising committee.</p><p>His 1960 Fiat Millecento was on display. "This has been in my family for over 55 years. It is very reliable. We used to drive it to South India's hills for holidays. It has also travelled to Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad," Gupta said.</p>.<p>A Daimler DB18, owned by SK Prithvinath, was once part of Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar's fleet. Manufactured in 1947, it belonged to KN Srinivasan, a classmate of the Maharaja, before Prithvinath acquired it.</p>.<p>Other vehicles included a 1947 Cadillac Fleetwood, a 1917 Ford Model T, and a 1953 Austin A40 Sports. "This A40 is one of three in India. It is used regularly, even to drop my children to school," said Christopher Rodricks, owner of the Austin and vice-president of KVCCC.</p>.<p>Rodricks runs Rodricks Restorations in Hennur. "A few enthusiasts have made restoration their profession, but we encourage members to restore their vehicles themselves. Restoration becomes a large part of ownership," he said.</p>.<p>Gupta noted sourcing parts is challenging. "Most of the time we import them from the UK or Europe." However, Bengaluru's vintage car network makes ownership and maintenance easier, he said.</p>