

Bengaluru: Vintage car exhibition showcases last century’s iconic vehicles

Vehicles arrived around 9 am and lined the club’s central pathway. The 157-year-old club’s heritage buildings formed a fitting backdrop, with the oldest car dating back to 1917.
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 21:16 IST
Published 25 January 2026, 21:16 IST
India NewsBengaluruExhibitionVintage cars

