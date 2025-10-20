Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

'Walkaluru': How citizens, civic officials are making Bengaluru's dirtiest spots walkable again

This ‘Walking the Talk’ effort, involving BMRCL and supported by the Mahadevapura Task Force, has been hailed as a model for systemic civic change.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 23:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
The same stretch after the work.

The same stretch after the work.

Credit: DH Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 23:04 IST
Bengaluru newsBBMPBengaluru roadsCivic activismGBA

Follow us on :

Follow Us