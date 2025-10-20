<p>Bengaluru: A citizen-government partnership has transformed the once garbage-ridden and urinated footpaths near Majestic and Maurya Hotel on Race Course Road.</p>.<p>The clean-up, led by civic group ‘The Ugly Indian’ with volunteers, BBMP marshals, and pourakarmikas, is part of the ‘Walkaluru’ movement to reclaim pedestrian spaces across Bengaluru.</p>.<p>The initiative drew attention after a video, posted by ‘The Ugly Indian’ on social media, showed GBA Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao wearing an apron, mask, and gloves while cleaning alongside volunteers and senior corporation officers at Iblur Junction on Sarjapur Road.</p>.<p>This ‘Walking the Talk’ effort, involving BMRCL and supported by the Mahadevapura Task Force, has been hailed as a model for systemic civic change.</p>.<p>Walkaluru coordinator Arun Pai said the effort reflects long-term commitment. “The BBMP is fully involved,” Pai stated, rejecting suggestions of limited cooperation. He added, “We invest effort in daily maintenance in addition to the BBMP with local support and get daily inspection reports. This is a serious activity.”</p>.<p>Pai said clean-up drives will continue this weekend from 8 am to 11 am.<br>“Saturday we were in Dollar's Colony with 100 volunteers from the community, and Sunday in Iblur Junction,” he said.</p>.No road, no tax: Munnekolala residents stage protest in East Bengaluru.<p><strong>'From chaos to calm'</strong></p>.<p>Residents along Sarjapur Road and Outer Ring Road (ORR) have launched a community-driven initiative this Deepavali to turn the chaotic Kasavanahalli Road into a safe and walkable stretch.</p>.<p>The project, ‘Walkable Kasavanahalli Road’, began on Friday at SJR Verity, Owners Court, aiming to move “from chaos to calm”.</p>.<p>Key actions include installing dividers, high-rise pedestrian crossings (HRPC), and pelican signals over a 500-metre stretch. In collaboration with NGO Saahas and agencies like the BWSSB, BSWML and Bengaluru Traffic Police, the community plans to tackle footpath encroachment and improve solid waste collection and CCTV monitoring.</p>.<p>The plan also seeks better street connectivity between Choodasandra, Kasavanahalli, Hadosiddapura and Haralur, and new EV and minibus links for last-mile metro access.</p>