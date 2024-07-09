Water pipeline for Nimhans receives preliminary nod from Environment Ministry

Since 1.17 km of the pipeline will pass through the forest area, the BWSSB sought approval from the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

The ministry has granted in-principle (Stage 1) approval for the work, which comes as a major relief for Nimhans.

Officials stated that Nimhans' request was based on the future needs of the institute, which receives thousands of people from across the country.

Nimhans has requested 1.2 lakh litres of water for its centre, which aims to build healthcare facilities for 850 people. The institute has also sought an additional 1.2 lakh litres of water for the planned expansion of the facility to accommodate 900 people over the next five years.