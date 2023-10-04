Welder stabs wife's lover for blackmailing her in Bengaluru

Police arrested a welder for allegedly stabbing his wife's lover for blackmailing her with their intimate pictures.
The suspect, Nagaraj, a resident of Chokkanahalli, stabbed Arogyadas, an autorickshaw driver, at the former's residence. The injured was rushed to hospital and is currently out of danger, police said.
Nagaraj and Arogyadas were from the same neighbourhood. Arogyadas and Nagaraj's wife knew each other and they began a relationship. Arogyadas filmed their private moments without her knowledge, police said.
Recently, Arogyadas began blackmailing her with the pictures and demanded money. He threatened to leak them, if she failed to pay.
She told Nagaraj about the blackmail, who plotted to kill Arogyadas. Nagaraj asked his wife to invite Arogyadas to their house on September 30. When Arogyadas reached the house, he was shocked to see Nagaraj there and tried to escape. But Nagaraj snatched a knife and stabbed Arogyadas.
An FIR has been filed at the Bagalur police station under IPC Section 307 (murder attempt).