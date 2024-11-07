White-topping: JC Road partially shut from today

<p>Bengaluru: With the BBMP commencing the white-topping (concretisation) of JC Road between Nala Road and Town Hall junctions on Thursday, the traffic police will partially close the busy road for vehicular movement until its completion. </p>.<p>Vehicles travelling from Hosur Road to Majestic via JC Road can take a right turn at the Lalbagh Double Road Gate, go via KH Road, Richmond Circle and Hudson Circle to proceed further. </p>.BBMP tunnel road DPR out in just 3 months.<p>Those coming from South End Circle can take a left turn at Minerva Circle and reach KR Market via Lalbagh Fort Road, KR Road and KR Market Junction to reach SJP Road and Town Hall. </p>.<p>Vehicle parking will be prohibited on JC Road. </p>