White-topping: Traffic diversions in Rajajinagar

Bengaluru: In view of the BBMP taking up white-topping work from Rajajinagar 1st Block to 10th Cross, Dr Rajkumar Road, from Thursday, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has prohibited vehicular movement on that stretch until the work is completed.

Vehicles coming from the Iskcon entry should move towards Star Circle (Modi bridge) and take a left to reach Navarang Circle and further move towards 10th Cross, Dr Rajkumar Road.

Vehicles coming from Mahalakshmi Layout below the flyover should take a right at Star Circle (Modi bridge) and proceed towards Navarang Circle and then towards 10th Cross.