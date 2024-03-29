Why tech workers are protesting

KITU has filed more than 50 cases over illegal termination. Nidiyanga explains the procedures these companies are flouting: “In case of a mass layoff, a company has to inform the labour department and let go of the latest set of employees first. If they are expelling employees for misconduct like violating confidentiality, they must conduct an internal enquiry and give the employees a chance to defend themselves. Currently, companies are firing people for underperformance. But when we investigate, that’s hardly the case.”